A suspected U.S airstrike has destroyed Al Shabaab owned Alfurqaan radio station in Kunya-Barrow area of Lower Shabelle region.

According to sources, the radio station was one of the target sites, adding that the station’s headquarters was completely destroyed those were inside killed.

According to a statement published in a website affiliated to Alshabaab, the station was half destroyed and no one was killed.

The U.S has carried out dozens of airstrikes in the past years including against Alqaeda affiliated group Alshabaab which is fighting to topple the U.N backed central government.

Elsewhere in the country, at least three people have died including a Turkish official and after a suicide bomber detonated explosives in the outskirts of Mogadishu on Saturday.

The attack took place on the road that links Mogadishu and Afgoye.

Al Shabaab militants claimed responsibility for the attack via online.