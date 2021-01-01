President Mohamed Farmaajo has on Thursday night signed into law the 2021 Government Budget bill which also elections budget.

The budget which is also an increase of 46% from in the budget for this year to $ 671.8 million.

The president praised the lawmakers of the Federal Parliament for approving the government’s budget of 2020.

The President commended the members of the House of the People for their commitment to fulfilling their constitutional obligations to the country’s new budget, which was approved by a majority vote.

The President has also indicated out that the budget reflects the collective efforts of the Somali people and the Government of Somalia to restore the sovereignty of their country.

He also instructed the Government to focus on accelerating social services, increasing employment opportunities for youth and ensuring the salaries of government employees and the Armed Forces.