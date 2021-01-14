Somalia is among the least powerful passports globally, according to the 2021 Henley Passport Index.

Somalia with visa-free access to 33 countries was named in the bottom 5 globally, with Pakistan (32 destinations), Iraq (28), Syria (29), Pakistan (32) and Syria (29).

The ranking by Henley and Partners, a citizenship and planning firm, takes into account how many countries can be visited without applying for a visa.

It is done in partnership with the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Japan has the most powerful passport globally, with its citizens enjoying visa-free access to 190 destinations.

The most powerful passports in Africa are Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, Namibia, Eswatini, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania and Gambia.

Africa’s Top 5

Botswana: 85 destinations visa-free

Namibia: 76 destinations visa-free

Lesotho: 74destinations visa-free

Eswatini: 74 destinations visa-free

Malawi: 73destinations visa-free