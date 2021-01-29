Seven years after the abduction of some girls of the Government Science School Chibok by Boko Haram insurgents, a report by Daily Trust has claimed a number of them have escaped from captivity.

A parent was said to have informed the publication that some of them were contacted by officials handling the girls’ disappearance and that the affected parents might be invited to Maiduguri on a later date.

It is also believed that onw if the girls, Halima Ali who was married off to a Boko Haram commander under the instruction of Abubakar Shekau, the head of the insurgents, just months after their abduction, is allegedly one of the escapees.

It was gathered that after the news broke, friends and family members trooped to the family house of Halima to congratulate the family on the good news.

Similarly, the Secretary of Chibok Parents Association, Lawal Zannah also informed the publication that he was informed that some of the girls had escaped but is yet ascertain the number.

“We heard that some of our girls have escaped from the forest, but we are yet to get the detail about their number.” Following their abduction from the school premises, Halima’s sister, Maryam Ali, as well as Amina Ali, Rakiya Ntsiha and Solomi Titus were privileged to have escape before negations hit momentum, a development that saw the release of 21 and subsequently 82 of the girls.

This brings to 102 the total number of girls who have escaped from Boko Haram’s captivity.

