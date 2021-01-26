Bolu, son of former presidential spokesperson, Doyin Okupe who recently revealed that he is gay, has kicked against the anti-gay law in Nigeria, saying that some of those who signed the law in 2014 are gay themselves.

In an Instagram live session, Bolu also took on women who are homophobic. According to him, women should be the one pushing for acceptance of gay men so they do not end up marrying gay men. According to him, many women are married to gay men who are living double lives and that makes their lives a sham.

He is of the opinion that some of the women who are aware about their husband’s gay status do not mind for obvious reasons; either because of societal pressure to be referred to as a married woman or most likely because the men are wealthy and the women would prefer to be in a sham marriage with the trappings of wealth.

He also took a swipe on Christians who are quick to point out that homosexuality is a sin, (perhaps in a veiled reference to his dad). He averred that many Christians are hypocrites who attempt to differentiate sins as listed in the Bible. He said while Christians call homosexuality a sin, they themselves commit fornication and adultery while hiding behind religion and never see it as sin.



The Street Journal had reported his father, Doyin Okupe’s reaction on learning about his son’s sexual preference. The former presidential adviser had said, “Bolu knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ (an evangelist) I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith.



“For me I look beyond the surface or the physical. Here I see a major spiritual challenge ahead but I know as my God liveth, this whole saga will end up in Praise to the Almighty Jehovah who I serve day and night.”

Bolu, a Masters degree holder in International Management from NEOMA Business School, currently resides in France.

Like this: Like Loading...