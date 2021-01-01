Femi Kusa

We are back again on the starting block of the christian calendar…Christmas.It is a reminder for christiandom of that day a little over 2,000 years ago, according to christians, when an unsubstantiated part of the Almighty Creator appeared in mortal flesh on our gross material earth to light up the darkness which had engulfed mankind and was, spiritually speaking, suffocating them.

Every year that christiandom celebrates the great festival to which a radiant star over Bethlehem bore witness in those days, it would appear the lessons it is meant to teach anew are paling into insignificance, marginalised by the hunger for money, power, influence, pleasures of the flesh and whatever else that is imaginable which does not offer a place in paradise, the goal of this unsubstantiate divine mission to the earth. It will, therefore, not be surprising if tomorrow’s christmas festival will not end up in dance halls, beach picnics, huge feasts and balls and other similar revelries.

The lessons we are all invited by Christmas day to remember are too many. I spend about three days of this season in spiritual retreat during which I tried to contemplate some of the events of those days and deepen my understanding of them. This column is about some of my deductions in these contemplations.

Unparalled humility

An envoy from the Creator and owner of the world is here on a visit, and his fist home is in a manger which he shared with sheep. His foster father, Joseph, was a carpenter. His mother was Mary, an unassuming woman. The lesson of His parentage is that earthly riches and positions count little in the value of a man or a woman before his Maker. How many kings and queens, princes and princesses will not wish that baby Jesus was their child? The birth in the manger teaches no less a lesson. Later, the rich young man who prefers riches to the cross shows how easy it is for a camel to pass through the needle’s eye than it is for the high and mighty among men to link up with their maker. Riches on their own may not be a spiritual poison. But they entrap and lure the spirit to sleep when they debar fufilment of the purpose of existence. He was born in a manger when inconsequential men who would be nothing beyond this earth lived opulent lives in palaces.

Battle

The Lord Jesus, as we would soon know this baby who Islam calls the “spirit of God”, came to do battle with Lucifer. Lucifer was a great Archangel with immense powers. Only from an origin higher than His can he be put in check and Light shown into the darkness which He had spurn around the lower worlds. But this would not be the final encounter with Lucifer by an envoy from God. Jesus himself would tell his followers as his mission neared its end that “Another” would come, “to reprove the world of sin and to proclaim the judgment”.

Thus, the battle of Jesus with Lucifer could be only a temporary and emergency one, to loosen his hold on a humanity which has voluntarily submitted itself to him in diverse ways. It is important to state here that Lucifer is not the ugly being we earthmen always paint him to be. He was a very powerful and stately archangel, not just an angel. For angels, too, are ranked.We cannot tell of how they came into being except from the revelations which seep into the worlds below theirs, that is paradise, the home of the human spirit beings, a specie of which we human beings,are and from that great height down to this perishable earth. What has been distilled from these revelations, therefore, is that angels are substantiate divine beings whose origin is higher than ours, who are not, by any means, our servants as we often assume, and in whose more powerful world we can never consciously exist.

Lucifer was a leader angel in the world of angels.Their wings or minions are evidence that they swing unconditionally in the Will of God, that they have no thought or idea of their own, that they implement only the Will of God. We may wonder from this why we are told of a “rebellion” in heaven. Heaven is a collective term for all the planes of existence in creation above the earth. Every plane of existence above paradise lies above creation. Creation begins from paradise and ends in the earth. The Lord Jesus himself would give us a hint of these divisions when he spoke of the “Heavens”. He once said there are “many mansions in my father’s house”. In earthly parlance, there cannot be many mansions in one house. But, in spiritual language, the House is creation which comprises the seven universes, while mansions are equivalent to the heavens in creation. Many biblical prophesies tell us that neither the Foundation of the earth (the universe) nor the depth of the heavens can be measured.Several religious and mythological cosmologies, including those of Christianity , Islam, Judaism, Hinduism hold the view that heaven has seven divisions. Even the Yorubas of South-Western Nigeria likewise believe in the concept of the seven heavens. Actually the numeral seven is the most powerful number in creation. It is the number of the name which gave rise to creation, the name which is the Alpha and Omega in creation. It is the name of that part of the Trinity of God which created the world and will judge it. Many Christians believe this part of the Trinity is Jesus, but he is not. His name is IMANUEL, which means GOD IS WITH US. He is the Son God sent out from His abode to create the worlds in paradise and reside eternally with the created beings. The spiritual spheres and the material spheres have seven sub divisions which dovetail one into another in ascending or descending orders.

Revealaton:12

For a long time what is recorded in the bible’s revealation chapter 12 was thought to be a battle between Mary, earthly mother of Jesus and Baby Jesus on one hand, and the Dragon, satan or Lucifer on the other. A woman heavy with child was to be attacked by the Dragon which sought to destroy him. We are told Angel Gabriel was commanded to take her into refuge in the wilderness, whereupon a “war” broke out in “Heaven” among opposing angels and Lucifer and his loyalists were cast out to the earth.

There was a mistake in the conclusions. The woman was not Mary. She was Elizabeth, the queen of Heaven or, simply , Primordial or First Mother. The child was not Baby Jesus. He was the other envoy, like himself, that Jesus foretold would come to proclaim the judgement. Apparently, that event was the pictorial rendition of a mission in its preparations being cared for and tended by womanhood, as it is its role throughout creation. Such preparations involve as well the chosen, “anointing” and “training” of many beings in the various worlds of existence who would accompany the Envoy on His Earth-Mission. They are called called ones because they are to stand in different duty posts like links of a great chain in the mission. This mission would eventually lead to the capture and binding of the immortal Lucifer for the 1000 years of peace, the millennium, to come into being on earth when the FREE WILL of man will be confisticated and replaced with the Will of God in everyday life.

We may come to this other Divine Unsubstantiate encounter on earth with the substantiate Lucifer and his minions. But it may be said right away that that time may not be far away. Already, about 98 Years ago, a stupendous event took place in our universe, Ephesus, which unsuspecting but paradise- longing Christianity passed by. Had Christianity oil in the lamp of its soul, like the five wise virgins awaiting the coming of the bridegroom, it would consciously have experienced this event and life on earth today would have been better than it is.

Lucifer

Meanwhile, Lucifer had known of the mission of Jesus to the earth, and had begun to work against it. He turned against the Will of God not in the divine world as stated earlier, but in much lower lying regions of creation where free will, absent in the substantiate divine world of angels, is incorporated into the make up of beings who bear responsibility for certain tasks. The duty of Lucifer was to lead unconscious spirit germs from lower spheres of paradise to the material world. It was only in this region where the pressure of life, that is God, had been eased so to say that they could easily sprout, germinate , flower and fruit, like seeds down in the soil. Lucifer was to attend to this task with the principle of supporting love. For it was out of love that creation itself came into being, to provide a home for the spiritual specie of creation who could not come into conscious existence in the higher pressured divine world and in the upper heavens in creation. Coming out of the dispensation of love , these spirit sparks descended from the radiations of God and, consequently, are split parts of this ever abiding love. That is why love is the summary of the laws. Everyone is expected to love and to be loved. This explains why we are unhappy when we are not loved, and why we struggle to love, even when, obtusely, we find it difficult to love our neighbour. A man may love a woman, a woman may love a man. Parents may love their children and vice versa. One may love his work or his country. Some people love their gardens or even their pets. What loving does is that it activates the potential in us to connect with love everywhere in the universe and to link up with our maker. No pastor or priest, no General overseer can link us up with him. Only the love within our souls can do so! That was why Jesus taught us: Love thy neighbour as thy self.

This is what Lucifer was instructed to help the human spirit germs in his care to achieve. He was impatient with them, as they were too slow or sluggish in this school of life. But only supporting Love would help them unfold. That was how the Creator in His Wisdom and Goodness commanded that the growing human spirits be helped to unfold. Meanwhile, in the region of the universe where he was now active, Lucifer had acquired free will which is natural with the essence of that region. It was in that region that we human spirits also acquired free will to decide how we wished to fulfill the purpose of our existence. In the exercise of his free will, Lucifer introduced the principle of temptation in opposition to the principle of supporting Love instructed by God. There are many allegorical renditions of this disobedience in scriptural writings. Orthodox or rigid believers of the Adam and Eve conception as the first spiritual beings do not see through the allegory in the serpent’s temptation of Eve. Adam and Eve represent the split human specie. In their biological construction, there are two brains. The back brain or cerebellum connects the dweller in the physical body to the spirit world. The front brain or cerebrum connects him or her to the earth. Both brains are meant to work in co operation. The in dwelIing man receives schooling or instruction from the spirit world through the back brain and passes them to the frontal brain or cerebrum for actualisation.The temptation by the serpent was rather the disconnection of the back brain from the frontal brain by encouraging a sharpening or over cultivation of the frontal brain, the intellect. The back brain, the spiritually receptive part of the brain, thus became stunted and man became disconnected from his home, paradise. Woman, as a concept in creation, is meant to be a store house of power for man. That is why she is delicately made and psychically stronger. By disconnecting woman from her creation duty which is not motherhood or reproduction, the mission of mankind to the earth was disturbed and the possibility of his safe return to paradise was ebbing.

The struggle

Lucifer struggled to abort the mission of Jesus to the earth. This mission was to reconnect mankind with paradise before the fast-approaching FINAL JUDGEMENT. If the mission succeeded, Lucifer would lose face. Four wise men, each representing a plillar of creation, accompanied Jesus to the earth for a purpose. John the Baptist, the forerunner, came from paradise before Jesus arrived on earth. His earthly father and mother were specially chosen from the ranks of earthly humanity. The Twelve Disciples were already there. So were people anointed and prepared to offer Him protection on earth. Among such people was Pontius Pilate who was to protect Him with his earthly political authorities as the Governor of Judea. An angelic host accompanied the divine baby to the manger. The Four Wise Men sighted the star of Bethlehem. One was slow. He arrived at the manger after the parents of Jesus had fled with Him to Egypt from King Herod. The Three Wise Men who visited the baby overspoke when they met king Herod, telling him One mightier than him had been born. This was a secret they should never had let out before King Herod of all persons. Herod got many new born male children killed in the bid to murder Baby Jesus. Lucifer was behind all these events. Even after Jesus had begun to make public appearances, Lucifer tried to divert His gaze with offers of riches and power. Jesus would tell him: Get Thee Behind Me! He would lead one of the Disciples, Judas, to betray Jesus. Pontius Pilate feared that Herod would remove him as Govenor of Judea if he freed Jesus, the task for which he had followed the Lord to the earth. Three times, the guides and helpers of his wife in the beyond reached her through dreams to warn her husband not to release Jesus to his enemies. But each time, spiritual strength failed Pontius Pilate and he succumbed to earthly considerations. Jesus was murdered in Golgotha. The same people who only a few days before sang HOSSANAH eulogies after Him in the procession in the temple in Jerusalem flogged Him to the crucification site. Lucifer thought he had triumphed. Nature erupted in fury. Day became night. A windy storm rayed. The earth quaked. The curtain which separated the Holy of Holies from the main hall and of the temple was torn into shreds by unseen hands. The multitudes knew they had committed a wrong and were going for the Jugular of the Sanhedrin, the religious oligarchy behind the murder. But Lucifer found a way to save the necks of his minions. Their lifeline was the lie that Jesus had taken their sins away, that this was what He came to the earth to do. No one at that time remembered the PARABLE OF THE VINEYARD in which Jesus explained His mission. There was no mention in that parable of Him coming to take the sins of anyone away. Rather, He kept admonishing that whoever failed to fulfill the Will Of God would not be admitted to Paradise. The multitudes believed their religious leaders, and the mission of Jesus continued to be explained as meant to take sins away till this day by Pastors and General Overseers who are the descendants of the Sanhedrin, and the inheritors of their authority and influence over the spirit of man. In all frankness, where would the sins be taken? To paradise, the Pure Home of man where only pure spirits reside? or, before the throne of God, Who is Purity, Love and Justice ? Evidence that our sins are still with us on earth is the warped condition of our souls and earth. Even the various cases of STIGMATA (see internet, please) around the earth during Easter season have not helped many people out of the stupor. Stigmatists are not blessed people but people who reviled Christ, tormented Him, made His Mission difficult or participated in his murder. Thus only the man or woman with oil in the soul, that is whoever is spiritually alert would survive the clutches of Lucifer, the fighter against Christ, the Anti-christ Himself.

May this Christmas season afford all who beseech their maker for salvation the strength to rise beyond the clutches of Lucifer. Amen.