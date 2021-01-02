TOMÁŠ SOUČEK’S struck late to give West Ham United the perfect start to 2021 at Everton on Friday night.

The Czech Republic midfielder finished from close range, reacting quickest inside the box to knock home after an Aaron Cresswell shot deflected to him, and with just four minutes remaining, Everton had no time to respond.

It was another outstanding defensive effort from the Hammers, who, led by the imperious Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson at centre-half, prevented Everton from having a clear chance on their goal all night.

Read Also: Napoli forward Osimhen tests positive for coronavirus

While attacking moments were not flowing at the other end either, it mattered little as the took the big opportunity which fell their way to ensure they would take the points back to east London.

West Ham were forced into a late change in goal just moments before kick-off as Lukasz Fabianski suffered an injury in the warm-up, so Darren Randolph stepped into the breach.

The Ireland international goalkeeper would have been grateful for the slow start to the contest, allowing him to ease his way into the action.