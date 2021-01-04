Today we report a cumulative total of 1 100 748 COVID-19 cases identified with 11 859 new cases since the last report, representing a 32% positivity rate.
Province
Total cases for 03 January 2021
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
173592
15,8
Free State
63534
5,8
Gauteng
298068
27,1
KwaZulu-Natal
213473
19,4
Limpopo
27489
2,5
Mpumalanga
38541
3,5
North West
41459
3,8
Northern Cape
25913
2,4
Western Cape
218679
19,9
Unknown
0,0
Total
1100748
100,0
A cumulative total of 6 742 853 tests have been conducted with 36 622 tests conducted since the last report
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
3 908 940
58%
17 072
47%
PUBLIC
2 833 913
42%
19 550
53%
Total
6 742 853
36 622
Deaths, Recoveries and Active Cases
Regrettably, a further 402 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 109, Free State 2, Gauteng 73, Kwa-Zulu Natal 85, Limpopo 23, Northern Cape 3 and Western Cape 107. This brings the total to 29 577 deaths
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
Our recoveries now stand at 903 679 at a recovery rate of 82,1%
Total Deaths
Total Recoveries
Active Cases
Eastern Cape
7583
159 694
6 315
Free State
2187
55 214
6 133
Gauteng
5727
260 571
31 770
KwaZulu-Natal
4642
145 141
63 690
Limpopo
Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters
Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox
615
21 842
5 032
Mpumalanga
656
34 047
3 838
North West
577
34 971
5 911
Northern Cape
395
23 103
2 415
Western Cape
7195
169 096
42 388
29 577
903 679
167 492
Comments