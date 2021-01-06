South Africa recorded its second-highest daily death count since the pandemic after 513 people succumbed to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The country’s largest spike in a single day was last reported in July, when 572 patients died, due to COVID-19 complications.

According to the Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, of the latest fatalities, 202 were reported in the Western Cape, 124 in the Eastern Cape, 92 in KwaZulu-Natal and 64 in Gauteng.

Meanwhile, the Free State and the Northern Cape each recorded 14 deaths, while three occurred in Limpopo, which brings the COVID-19 death toll to 30 524.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients,” Mkhize added.

Meanwhile, the cumulative COVID-19 cases have risen to 1 127 759, with 14 410 new infections identified since the last report, representing a 30% positivity rate.

The novel Coronavirus continues to spread with the country now having 176 356 active cases.

KwaZulu-Natal remains the epicentre in terms of active cases, which are standing at 71 178, followed by the Western Cape with 41 924 and Gauteng with 31 681.

“Our recoveries now stand at 920 879 at a recovery rate of 81.6%,” the Minister said.

The information is based on the 6 828 147 tests of which 47 875 were performed since the last report.

According to the World Health Organisation, there have been 84 474 195 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 848 704 deaths globally.