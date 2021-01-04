Cape Town — It is another sad day for the people of Mzansi as the country lost Setswana contemporary musician icon Kori Moraba to Covid-19 related complications as well as an award-winning author and former food editor at True Love magazine, Dorah Sitole. Moraba, 73, died at the Netcare Bougainville Hospital in Pretoria, and Sitole’s family confirmed she died at a hospital in Johannesburg but did not yet share the cause of death.

The popular chef Sitole recently published a recipe book titled 40 Years of Iconic Food, which told the story of her life through food.

Moraba was well-known for his 1971 classic wedding song, Tswang-tswang-tswang.

According to the SABC, his daughter Joylene Moraba confirmed the devastating news of Moraba’s passing, saying the family is devastated.

“Good day, this is the message to confirm that my father Kori Moraba well known for his hitmaker Tswang-tswang-tswang in 1971 has passed away at Netcare Bougainville last night at 23h00. He succumbed due to COVID.”

Tributes are pouring in on social media as fans remember the music giant.

@NathiMthethwaSA – Watch: Today we pay tribute to Iconic Setswana contemporary musician, Ntate Kori Moraba who released the classic wedding song “Tswang Tswang Tswang” 50 years ago. Ntate Kori Moraba’s passing marks the end of an era which created timeless memories that we will forever cherish.

@LetlapaMphahlel – Yet another bright cultural star has been extinguished by Covid-19. Kori Moraba is gone. May his family and friends find solace in the knowledge that their loss is deeply shared. Farewell, Kori, son of Moraba. Through your music, you made our days glow with joy and happiness.

@eNCA – The SA music industry has lost another giant. Tributes are pouring in for music legend, Kori Moraba. The 73-year-old succumbed to COVID-19. The family is yet to release details of his funeral arrangements. #eNCA #DStv403 http://eNCA.com

@SAMROMusic – We are sad to learn of the passing of Setswana contemporary musician, Kori Moraba. He died of COVID-19 related complications. He was 73-years-old.

@bevditsie – Oh No. My mom was a backing vocalist for #KoriMoraba . He was such a cool guy. RIP Ntate. Mom is going to be devastated. Daaamn.

@JohnLekgothoane – RIP Kori Moraba the hit maker of 1970s Tsoang Tsoang Tsoang condolences to the family and friends and music industry #COVID19