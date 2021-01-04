The funeral of the late veteran journalist, Jonathan “Jon” Qwelane has been declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2, and he will be laid to rest tomorrow, Monday, 04 January, in Mahikeng.

Jon Qwelane who worked for various media houses as a writer, broadcaster and editor for many years, was also in 2010 appointed by the department of International Relations and Cooperation as South Africa’s High Commissioner to Uganda for a four year term. He passed away on 24 December 2020.

The President of the Republic of South Africa has also instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast in the North West Province on the day of the funeral of Mr Qwelane, this as a sign of respect to him.

The funeral service which will start at 07h00 at the Mmabatho Civic Centre in Mahikeng, will be attended by only 50 people, this in compliance with alert Level 3 Lockdown Regulations and applicable health protocols.

The funeral service will be streamed live on the North West Office of the Premier Facebook page.