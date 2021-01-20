Oba Darasimi

Some prominent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party in Oyo State have dumped their Governor, Seyi Makinde, in support of former Governor Ayo Fayose for the chairmanship position of the party in the South-West.

The Oyo PDP leaders, including Chief Nureni Akanbi, Alhaji Bisi Olopoeyan, and Femi Babalola, and others on Wednesday endorsed Dr Eddy Olafeso as their candidate for the South-West chairmanship position.

Both Makinde and Fayose have been fighting for the sole of the party in the region with the latter preferring the return of Olafeso who quits the position to run for the Governorship of Ondo State.

However, Makinde prefers another candidate for the position of the Chairman of South-West PDP in the coming elections.

However, in a communiqué signed by all the leaders, they claimed there were no candidates from the state hence the need to return Olafeso executive committee as agreed by other states.

The statement reads: “We came here to strategise ahead of the South-West forthcoming congress. It is very necessary for us to come together and sharpen our tools ahead of the congress. We deliberated on a lot of issues and we reached a positive conclusion in all that we discussed.

“It is no longer news that there’s no chairmanship candidate coming from Oyo State, there is an agreement made that we are going to return the Eddy Olafeso exco and every leader from all the state still standing on the agreement, so Oyo State cannot be left out and we don’t want anybody to use his or her selfish interest to cause dispute in our great party.

“We are still going to hold more meetings before the congress but the issue of chairmanship for the congress is settled, Oyo State is supporting the effort to return Eddy at the coming congress.”