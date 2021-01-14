Oba Darasimi

Speakers of Houses of Assembly in South-West region have agreed to work for the actualization of the presidential ambition of National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

At a meeting organized by the BAT Foundation in Ibadan, Oyo State on Thursday, the Speakers including former Heads of legislative houses agreed that they needed to rally behind the National Leader to realize the Tinubu 2023 project, which is his presidential ambition.

At the meeting were Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa of Lagos, his fellow speakers in Ogun, Olawale Oluomo. Others and former Speakers included former Speaker Adeyemi Ikuforiji (Lagos), Rt. Hon. Suraju Adekunbi (Ogun), Rt. Hon. Muyiwa Oladipo (Ogun), Rt. Hon. Asimiyu Alarape (Oyo), Rt. Hon. Prof Mojeed Alabi (Osun), Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan (Ondo), Rt. Hon. Kenneth Olawale (Ondo) and Rt. Hon. Kola Adefemi, pioneer Speaker of Ekiti state.

Also were Rt. Hon. Taofiq Abdulsalam (Ondo), Rt. Hon. Oluwasegunota Bolarinwa (Ondo), Rt. Hon. Patrick Ajigbolamu (Ekiti), Rt. Hon. Adejare Bello (Osun), Rt. Hon. Jokotola Pelumi (Lagos), Rt. Hon. Gunju Ojo (Oyo), Rt. Hon. Titi Oseni (Ogun), Simeon Olufemi Popoola (Ondo Dep Speaker) and Wale Afolabi.

Speaking at the meeting, Obasa said there was the need for the body of Speakers and former Speakers to begin a move aimed at projecting the political and humanitarian sides of Tinubu ahead of 2023 presidential ambition.

Although Obasa said Tinubu was involved in the mobilisation, he noted that the motivation was that each of the speakers at the meeting had personal and beneficial relationship with the political leader, saying the foundation was primarily created to touch lives the same vein that the BAT movement was aimed at supporting Tinubu politically.

He said: “He has made a lot of people and brought up a lot of leaders politically. So, some of us speakers agreed that outside politics, there should be something that is more humanitarian. That is why we came up with the idea of BAT Foundation,”

“When you have a benefactor who is well known for his benevolence, it is a duty that you must act on his behalf in a way you feel you can compensate such a man for what he is still doing.

“So, we are here to interact in respect of what you all believe is around the corner and that is the 2023 ticket to galvanise support in the south-west,” Speaker Obasa said adding that there are plans to replicate the movement in all states in the zone.

Contributing, other speakers like Titi Oseni described Tinubu as a generous man, recalling how Tinubu supported her when she aspired to contest an election for the Senate. On his part, former Ogun Speaker, Oladipo, said in politics no one would disregard any level of support as it was difficult to see anyone who would match Tinubu politically.

Former Lagos speaker, Ikuforiji, urged for more support for Tinubu and argued in favour of zoning since the country was not ripe to jettison power shift.

A top official of the BAT movement and former ambassador, Aliyu Saulawa, said it was only just to support Tinubu the way the leader had assisted in making the election of President Muhammadu Buhari successful in 2015 and 2019.