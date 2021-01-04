The Federal Government, on Monday, Jan 4, 2020, arraigned Omoyele Sowore and four others at the Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

This comes after the activist was arrested by the police for leading a protest against bad governance on New Year’s Eve in Abuja.

The federal government arraigned Sowore alongside four others on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, unlawful assembly, and attempting to incite others.

However, all defendants pleaded not guilty.

The Police Prosecutor had alleged that the defendants were arrested on New Year eve with placards calling for a violent revolution against President Muhammadu Buhari.

Prior to the protest, Sowore had urged Nigerians on Twitter to hold a crossover protest by picking up a candle and a placard showing their grievances against the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and while the protest was ongoing at the Gudu junction, the officers from the Abuja came and picked some of them up.

The Street Journal had also reported that since his detention, the activist embarked on a hunger strike after the police officers refused to give him books to read.

The last four days have seen many individuals and civil society organizations condemn the arrest, calling on the government to free them.

This is not the first time Sowore will be arrested as he was locked up for over 100 days in 2019 after organizing a #RevolutionNow Protest.

