The Federal Government on Monday arraigned Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore and four others at the Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja.

The Sahara Reporters’ publisher was arraigned alongside four others on seven charges bordering on alleged conspiracy to commit treason, money laundering, and insulting the President, among others

Sowore was arrested by the police for leading a protest against bad governance at Gudu junction in Abuja during a protest tagged #CrossoverWithProtest on December 31, 2020.

He was reportedly brutalised before being forcefully dragged into one of the seven vehicles mobilised to the protest ground by police.

Sowore has since been detained alongside others at Abattoir police station in Lokogoma, Abuja.

This is not the first time Sowore will be arrested. He was detained for over 124 days in 2019 for calling for a #RevolutionNowProtest.

Sowore was charged on offences of treasonable felony, money laundering, terrorism and plots to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari.