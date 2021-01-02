Our Reporter

THE Nigerian human rights community yesterday called for the immediate release of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore ,following his arrest by the police on Thursday night .

Sowore was seized along with four of his supporters during a candlelight procession to usher in the New Year in Abuja .

Civil Society Organisations and human rights activists asked government and the police authorities to release the detained men within 24 hours or face a fresh round of protests.

The detainees are believed to be at the headquarters of the Intelligence Response Team, Guzape, formerly known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad office.

The National Publicity Secretary, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, Comrade Gerald Katchy, said on Friday that the arrest of Sowore and his supporters was undemocratic and unconstitutional.

“The arrest of Sowore and others during the crossover night is condemnable and we demand the unconditional release of those comrades with immediate effect,” Katchy told reporters in Abuja.

He added: “Freedom of expression and association is becoming unbearable and if it continues, the #EndSARS protest of last year will be a joke.”