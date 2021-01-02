The CEO of Tetrazzini Group and former APC Governorship Aspirant Prince Don Okonkwo has called for a united force ahead of the forthcoming 2021 Governorship elections in Anambra state.

He made the statement during the enlarged caucus meeting of the South East zonal chapter of the party held in Owerri, Imo state few days ago.

The end of year meeting of stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) was hosted by the Governor of Imo State, HE Gov. Hope Uzodinma, who reiterated the party’s resolve and readiness to win the forthcoming 2021 governorship elections in Anambra State. According to reports, Gov. Uzodinma told members the party to shun petty animosities and antagonism, but instead work towards winning elections for the party.

The stakeholders meeting recorded the presence of Senator Ken Nnamani, Dr. Ogbonna Onu, Hon. Emeka Nwajiuba, Prince Eze Madumere, Dist. Senator Osita Izunaso, Mr. George Moghalu, Hon. Emma Ibediro, Chief Marcom Nlemigbo, Rt. Hon. Pharmacist Donatus Ozoemenam, Prince Don Okonkwo, Prince Dr. Henry Okafor, Hon. Gideon Meffor, Hon. Kenneth Okonkwo, Chief Ford Ozumba, Hon. Felix Uba, High Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo among others.

During the meeting, stakeholders of the party brainstormed the way forward for the South East zone, especially in the All Progressive Congress, believing that winning the Anambra Gubernatorial election coming up in 2021 will make the party stronger in the zone.

