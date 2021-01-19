The Kano state government, following the increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country, has directed all civil servants to stay at home from Tuesday, January 19, 2020, until further notice.

The directive was contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammad Garba.

Similarly, the state government also imposed a fresh ban on the activities of viewing and event centres across the state.

Garba, however, explained that workers on essential services such as healthcare service providers, fire service, water board, teaching staff, security guards and the media were exempted from the order.

The commissioner reaffirmed government’s commitment to work with relevant stakeholders, including Islamic scholars and traditional rulers to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 Protocols.

The state government further warned that security agents would not hesitate to take stern measures to ensure compliance with the directive.

According to data from the Centre for Disease Control [NCDC], Kano recorded 26 new cases on Monday, bringing the total to 2,617. The centre also reports that Kano reported 70 deaths while 2,214 cases were discharged.

Meanwhile, schools in the state resumed on Monday, January 18, 2020.

“While day students are expected to resume school tomorrow Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Most of the boarding school students have already returned to their respective schools by now,” Aliyu Yusuf, the Aliyu Yusuf, the Chief Public Relations Officer, Kano State Ministry of Education, had said in a statement.

