House speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote in a letter to members on Friday, 8 January, that Congress will move forward with impeaching President Trump for a second time if he does not leave office imminently and willingly.

Pelosi told the house democratic caucus that she prefers Trump resigning or vice president Mike Pence and the cabinet invoking the 25th Amendment to remove him from power.

According to CNN, she made clear that if that does not happen, there is more backing within the house democratic caucus for impeaching Trump now than there was in 2019 when Trump was first impeached.

According to reports, if Trump is to be impeached, the process is not going to be anything like that of 2019, it would be fast without investigations and no weeks-long hearings. The most likely scenario is that a member brings a privileged resolution to the house floor and offers it during a session.

House judiciary committee aides are consulting with the authors of some of the democratic impeachment resolutions Reps. David Cicilline, Jamie Raskin and Ted Lieu in order to prepare for a quick move to a potential impeachment vote on the house floor next week.

House intelligence chairman Adam Schiff, a California democrat who led the house’s impeachment inquiry against Trump in 2019 over his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden in the early stages of the 2020 campaign, said in a statement that he supports removing Trump through the 25th Amendment or impeachment.

“Every day that he remains in office, he is a danger to the republic and he should leave office immediately, through resignation, the 25th Amendment or impeachment, Schiff said.

This is coming after supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building on Wednesday, 6 January, forcing the evacuation of senators and breaching congress.

