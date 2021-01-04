Our Reporter

Abia State Police Command has confirmed the recovery of Master David Okoye, who was abducted from his mother’s shop on August 21 last year by a young man.

Spokesman SP Geoffrey Ogbonna said in Aba on Sunday that the child, who was abducted by a member of an illegal adoption syndicate, was recovered on December 29, 2020.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Police Commissioner Mrs. Janet Agbede had issued directives to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) to fish out the culprits and recover the baby.

He said upon receiving the order, the RRS Commander, John-Bull Obioguru, and his men, went to work and after some months of vigorous searching, located the child at Arochukwu Local Government.

“The RRS operation swung into action and recovered the child at Arochukwu in Abia state on December 29 after he had been given out for illegal adoption at N800,000.”