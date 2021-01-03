The traditional ruler of Amizi-Olokoro in Umuahia South Council of Abia State, Eze Cyril Ogbenna, has called for an end to empowering youths with tricycles, motorcycles and allied vehicles, saying the practice would lead to dearth of artisans with crucial skills.

He said that rather than continue with this method of empowerment, youths should be sponsored to acquire practical skills that will enable them engage in meaningful ventures thereafter.

The monarch decried the decreasing number of mechanics, vulcanizers, bricklayers, tailors and other artisans in the communities because youths have embraced commercial tricycle, motorcycle and motor transportation businesses that do not require long apprenticeship.

He said politicians and organisations give these quick money yielding vehicles to the youths who as a result, consider learning skills a waste of time.

“ If the politicians, government and non-governmental organisations continue to empower the youths with tricycles and motorcycles, these problems will increase.

“So I am calling on those that empower youths to have a rethink. They should alternately establish skills acquisition/vocational training centres, revive moribund workshops, create and equip new ones, which are better and more lasting ways to empower our youths,” he said.

