Dr Peter Atangwho, a general physician, on Friday, urged mothers on the negative effect of wearing their kids’ tight-fitted shoes and socks.

Atangwho, the Chief Executive Officer of TeleMed Online Clinic, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that such practice may result in painful ingrown toenails which may get infected.

While noting that socks were sometimes necessary to keep the baby’s feet warm, they could also pose serious health risks.

Atangwho said that many people love to buy and wear their newborns and kids tight-fitting socks and shoes without knowing the pains they may be subjected to.

According to him, this is wrong and it is because they are not aware that tight-fitting footwear can cause ingrown toenails.

“Do not wear babies tight-fitting shoes. They do not walk for the first few months of their life, so such socks or shoes are useless. Using yarn boots or loose socks is enough.

“Wearing babies tight shoes or tight socks can cause ingrown toenails.

“Babies, children or adolescents and teens are particularly prone to having ingrown toenails from tight-fitting footwear. That’s because they tend to outgrow their footwear quickly.

“Stuffing their feet into tight socks and short shoes can cause painful ingrown toenails which may get infected, ” he said.

Atangwho said that adults who constantly wear tight-fitting shoes were also at risk of having ingrown toenails.

“So, it is advisable that people wear loose socks and better-fitting shoes.

“You should not struggle with socks or shoes before you put them on.

“If you do, they are probably too tight and can harm your toes,” he said

