Disparity in sharing of Earned Allowances, Non-payment of Minimum wage arrears top agenda

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

NON-teaching staff unions in the universities under the umbrella of Joint Action Committee, JAC, will be holding a crucial meeting on Friday over the recent disparity in the sharing formula of the N40 billion Earned Allowances released by the Federal Government to the four university-based unions.

Also part of the agenda at the meeting will be the problem associated with the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, the non-implementation of the October 2020 Memorandum of Understanding, MoU between the member unions and government as well as the non-payment of outstanding allowances to members.

JAC is comprised of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, SSANU.

General Secretary of NASU Comrade Peters Adeyemi told Vanguard in Abuja yesterday that everything concerning the MoU the non-teaching staff unions signed with the Federal Government would be discussed holistically and far-reaching decisions to be taken.

Comrade Adeyemi said, “Part of the issues to be discussed is the MoU signed with us by the government on 20th October 2020. We are going to look at the issues one by one, and take them together.

“This issue of unpaid arrears, the IPPIS, the way the IPPIS has been bastardized, salaries of our members the unpaid allowances including the issue of Earned Allowances.

“Government promised that some of the items on the MoU will be implemented within two weeks but nothing has been done.”

The NASU General Secretary emphasized the need for the non-teaching staff unions in the universities to work together.

“In my opinion, all the non-teaching staff union should work together and speak with one voice,” he said.