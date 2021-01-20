Officers of the Kwara State Police Command has arrested members of a notorious gang who planned to organise strip party in selected locations in Ilorin metropolis.

The state police commissioner, Mohammed Bagega, while parading one of the suspects, Akinsola Babatunde, aka Mr White, in Ilorin, on Wednesday, said that credible intelligence carried out on the criminal activities of the gang led to the arrest of the suspect at No.16, Achimugun street, Flower Garden, Ilorin.

CP Bagega disclosed that the organizers of the strip party had advertised the show on social media for prospective subscribers at N20,000 per person, adding that they planned to hold it in lounges, clubhouses, service apartments etc. in the metropolis and its environs.

Bagega said:

“Immoral and illegal action of Mr White and his accomplices clearly contradicted the COVID-19 protocol, adding that it promoted crime and criminality.

“Operatives of the State Intelligence Bureau, attached to the command, carried out a string operation involving tactical undercover and manoeuvre. We actually played along with them by posing as one of the persons insterested in the strip party. We paid the advertised sum of money to a given bank account. With the cooperation of the other stakeholders, we nabbed the suspect while he went to cash the money in the bank.

“Effort is ongoing to arrest the fleeing members of the gang and they will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is completed.”

