The College of Medicine of the Lagos State University popularly known as LASUCOM is one of the top colleges of Medicine in Nigeria.

The Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) has asked its medical students to leave the premises after several doctors and students tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a source who craved anonymity, at least 15 doctors and an unconfirmed number of students have tested positive so far.

The source also said that doctors working in the institution’s holding bay and treatment centre for COVID-19 have not been paid for five months.

Lagos state is the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria with over 37,000 cases recorded as of Thursday evening.

More than 240 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the disease in the state.