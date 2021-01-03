By Wole Mosadomi

Seven farmers have been reportedly killed while many others were injured by armed bandits in Mashegu Local Government Areaof Niger state.

The late farmers were said to have been ambushed by the bandits right on their farm while trying to convey their harvested food produce home in Babban Rami village thursday evening.

Our Correspondent gathered that as the farmers, their wives and children were returning home after the harvest, the bandits pumped guns at them at close range and left seven of them dead instantly while some others escaped with wounds.

This is the first attack by bandits on the village.

As at the time of going to Press, the villagers who are predominantly farmers are said to have fled the Communities in the area for fear of being attacked by the bandits.

It was also gathered that the bandits had a free day to themselves to carry the harvested produce from the farm out to their homes.

Besides carting away the farm produce, the bandits were said to have ransacked some nearby villages and carted away their valuables from their homes.

One of the female attacked by the bandits told our Correspondent that her husband had been killed and asked government to come to her aid.

Sobbing, the widow said,”my husband, Ibrahim has been murdered in cold blood leaving behind me and many children behind to cater for and I dont know how I can cope with the present situation.

“I learnt all our harvested food stuffs we were trying to take to the market for sale have also been stolen. We cannot even go back home now for fear of being attacked,”she cried uncontrollably on phone.

She called on government and individuals to come to their aid.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached on phone for comments.

However, Secretary to the Niger State Government Ahmed Ibrahim Matane in a telephone interview with Journalists confirmed the incidence adding that the state government is on top of the matter.