One of the houses belonging to Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, who is better known as Sunday Igboho, has been torched by unknown persons. The fire started consuming the property located in the Soka area of Oyo State around 3am of Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Igboho has led the anti-herdsmen chants in the Southwest and has called for all Fulani herdsmen to vacate Yoruba-land. His rhetoric sparked communal crisis involving pastoralists and indigent populations in Oyo, penultimate week. Igboho, who is the Akoni Oodua of Yoruba land, had asked herdsmen in Ibarapa local government area of Oyo State to leave the community within seven days. One source told TheCable that: “Igboho has two houses in Soka. The old and the new one where he lives now. The old one got burnt overnight. We suspect foul play. It could be the work of people who don’t like what we are doing to liberate Yoruba from the oppression.”

