Super Falcon’s Player, Rasheedat Ajibade has announced her joining the Spanish club, Atletico Madrid.

The young female player announced this on her Twitter handle assuring that she will not take the opportunity for granted.

“It is a great privilege & joy for me to be joining Atletico Madrid Feminino. It is an opportunity I will never take for granted, and I am ready to give my all to push this great club to even greater heights.

“Thank you to God, my family, friends, and supporters for the unending love shown towards me so far. It is a huge step in my career and I am looking forward to this great challenge with @atletifemenino.

“Great way to start the new year,” Ajibade tweeted.

Her contract with the club will last till 2022.

Born in 1999, Ajibade plays both as a winger and as an attacking midfielder.