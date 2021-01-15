The principal suspect in the case of a 6-year-old girl whose genitals were mutilated for ritual purposes has been arrested.

19-year-old Abdulkadir Wada was arrested on Friday by the police in Mararaba, Nasarawa State where he fled to, after allegedly committing the crime two weeks ago in Jama’are Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Admitting to the crime, he told journalists how himself and an accomplice committed the crime in an uncompleted building.

“I strangled her and took her into an uncompleted building. Later my friend joined me after making sure that no one was watching,” he said while being paraded.

“He told me to slit her throat, but I told him I couldn’t. He brought out his knife and after confirming that she was motionless, he cut off her genitals”.

The child is, however, now receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the ritualist who demanded for the genital is still at large.

Several other persons were also being paraded for similar crimes, as the trend of kidnapping appears to be on the rise.