A suspected ritualist in Bauchi State, Adamu AbdulRauf, has said his gang removed the sex organ of a five-year-old girl under the instruction of a herbalist, who asked them to produce body parts as ingredients for money ritual.

The incident reportedly happened in Jama’are Local Council on December 30, 2020. One of the suspects, arrested by the Police, said he conspired with one Abdulkadir Haladu of Chikamidari to perpetrate the crime.

AbdulRauf said: “My friend, Haladu, and I took the victim to an uncompleted building, where her private part was mutilated on the instruction of one native doctor, who said he would use it to make money for us. My friend used charm to lure the girl to the uncompleted building.”

The State Governor, Bala Mohammed has promised to shoulder the surgery bill for the victim, demanding that the perpetrators be brought to book.

Meanwhile, the remains of a 20-year-old, final year student of the Department of Education, Rivers State University, Beauty Nwigbaranee, has been discovered in a morgue.

The deceased had allegedly visited a Port Harcourt-based cleric, who was her lover, Pastor Sodje Masodje, on December 25, 2020, and did not return home.

Piqued by her disappearance, the family alerted the Nigerian Army and the clergy, a Senior Pastor of City with Angels International Ministries, Eneka, was arrested and later handed over to the State Police Command at the family’s request.

Counsel to the lady’s family, Gobari Deebom, disclosed that the family got the hint that the lady’s remains were deposited at a mortuary in Ahoada on December 26 by an undisclosed person.

Deebom said the family visited and identified the corpse as their daughter, noting that the remains had no bruises to link the death to a ghastly motor accident.