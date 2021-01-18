The Cross River State security outfit code-named Operation Akpakwu have demolished four houses owned by suspected kidnappers in Calabar.

The demolition took place on Monday just 8 Miles in the outskirts of Calabar following the arrest of the suspected kidnappers.

‘Operation Akpakwu’ was launched by Governor Ben Ayade on December 3, 2020, and comprises the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

It was gathered that the security team also demolished a brothel close to Flour Mill junction in Calabar for allegedly harbouring criminals and illicit drug consumers.

Speaking after the demolition, the State Security Adviser, Southern Senatorial District to Governor Ben Ayade, Mr Henry Okokon, said the exercise was aimed at flushing criminals out of the state.

Noting that the state government places the security of lives and properties in the state at the peak of priorities, he said is the reason why there is the need to fight against all forms of criminality in the state.

“This is part of the activities of Operation Akpakwu, a special force set up by Governor Ayade to fight crime in the state, especially kidnapping.

“This demolition exercise is ongoing. The governor has warned that anyone who is involved in any form of criminality, or any landlord who is found harbouring any criminal should desist from it.

“These houses belong to individuals who have been caught in the act of kidnapping in the state. The brothel was also brought down because the management of the facility was also harbouring criminals and drug addicts. “This is a warning signal to everybody. Whosoever is involved in a crime of any form should desist from it,” he said. Okokon advised business owners in Calabar to go about their normal businesses as the state government was doing its best to protect them from criminals.

