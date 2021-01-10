Suspected South African drug lord, Yaganathan Pillay, popularly known as Teddy Mafia, has been shot dead. Reports said Teddy, 59, was shot twice in the head at his home in Shallcross, south of Durban on Monday afternoon, 4 January, he died shortly after arriving at Chatsmed hospital in Chatsworth. After the shooting, two alleged hitmen were beheaded and their bodies burnt on Taurus street in Shallcross, south of Durban. In March 2019, Teddy’s son, Devendren Lionel Teddy, was also shot dead in a drive-by shooting.

