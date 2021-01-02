Agency Reporter

The Syrian Foreign Ministry on Saturday said the U.S. was fully responsible for the suffering of the Syrian people, the state news agency SANA, said.

In a statement, the ministry said the Syrian people’s suffering was caused by the U.S.

According to the ministry, the U.S. support for terrorism and the sanctions it imposed on Syria, “is the cause of the suffering of Syrians’’.

READ ALSO: Israel Bombs Syria on Christmas Eve

The ministry’s remarks came as a response to a statement released recently by the U.S. embassy in Syria on its website.

The U.S. embassy in Damascus had refuted the accusation that the U.S. was responsible for the economic hardship in Syria.

(Xinhua/NAN)