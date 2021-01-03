Controversial Catholic priest, Ejike Mbaka has warned the Buhari administration that the youth will rise against the government if it does not cater to their needs.

Ejike Mbaka who is the spiritual director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), issued the warning during the 2020 edition of the crossover night session tagged, “Cornucopia of New Miracles from God”.

The cleric warned the government that politicising the condition of the youth would lead to an end of the political system.

“The Holy Spirit of God asked me to warn the government of the day to be very careful; to change policies and take care of the youths without politicising their (youths’) condition,” Mbaka said.

“That the government should rise and urgently create jobs and innovate opportunities that would benefit the youths of the nation because they have suffered so much.

“Don’t politicise the condition of the youths, otherwise, they will arise and end the political system.

“Should the government fail to do so as soon as possible, that time is coming when the youths will rise against the government, and that any attempt to stop them will end the government”

Ejike Mbaka also took a swipe at lawmakers whom he described as “kidnappers”. He said the anger of God will fall on many people in the political circle for allegedly looting the nation’s resources.

“I can see a year ahead; it is not specific whether it is in 2021 that this will happen, but it is within a time in the time of life, that the anger of God will befall many people in the political circle because they have looted so much and disgraced this nation enough,” he said

“Those who should be serving the country have looted the country dry for their personal aggrandisement, such that our children and grandchildren no longer have a future.

“They have kidnapped the opportunities meant for the youths, kidnapped the nation’s wealth and jobs meant for the youths. They have kidnapped a lot of infrastructure development.”