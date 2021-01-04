Larry King

87-year-old talk show host Larry King has been admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles after he contracted coronavirus.

The CNN star reportedly got the virus over 10 days ago and is battling the virus alongside other health issues he has had in the past.

King whose television career spans decades is at high risk due to his age and has suffered lung and prostate cancer as well as having suffered from a heart attack in the past. He then also endured another near-fatal stroke in 2019, that had left him in a coma ‘for weeks’.

According to reports, King is in isolation with family members like his wife Shawn King and two sons Chance and Cannon unable to visit.

King and Shawn are said to be on good terms though they are currently in the process of divorce after 22 years of marriage.

King had a rough 2020 as he lost two children in 2020.

The talk show star paid tribute to his daughter Chaia King and son Andy King, who both died within three weeks of each other unexpectedly over the summer.

Following the deaths of his children, the television star released a statement saying:

“It is with sadness and a father’s broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King,” Larry said at the time. “Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed. Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer.”

He added:

“Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child. My family and I thank you for your outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes.

King is best known for his work on The Larry King Show as well as a long list of other television and radio podcasts including several iconic celebrity interviews.