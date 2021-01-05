Professor Wole Soyinka

Professor Wole Soyinka, has said it is best for his sanity to forget about the existence President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

While he described the Lagos-Ibadan train project as “impressive”, the Nobel Laureate added that “it was long overdue.”

Speaking with Kaftan TV on board the train service, Professor Soyinka said: “I don’t want to talk about Muhammadu Buhari’s administration,” he said when asked if the train service is a plus to the Buhari administration.

“I think it is best for my sanity just to avoid that overall question. I can take bits and pieces of Nigeria’s present predicament but I think for one’s sense of balance, one must forget the existence of the Buhari administration.”

“It is a work in progress but it is a very impressive work in progress considering the difficulty of really executing anything in this country,” he said.

“I think we are looking at a virtual transport revolution which is long overdue. I had an engagement in Lagos which I nearly postponed because of the road but for some time I have been saying wait a minute, this thing (train) is supposed to be running and I checked the timetables and I said if I catch the train in Abeokuta I would be in Lagos in an hour and a half, I would be picked up, run around quickly, do my business and here I am.

“I left Abeokuta this morning, I am going back to Abeokuta to eat my Ilafun (yam/cassava flour) and I am going to sleep in my bed this evening.

“It is marvellous. That is what one has been doing in Europe. Why has it taken so long for that to happen here?”

Speaking about the State of the Nation, Professor Wole Soyinka once said “no one is in charge of Nigeria.”

