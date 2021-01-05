Tanya Roberts’ Publicist Retracts Report That Actor Had Died

Tanya Roberts, who played Roger Moore’s love interest in A View to a Kill and later starred in the sitcom That ‘70s Show as Midge Pinciotti, has been hospitalised after falling at her home.

Her publicist, Mike Pingel, mistakenly reported the 65-year-old dead on Monday, leading multiple outlets to publish stories saying she had died.

Pingel later told the Press that Roberts was still alive as of 10 am in California but was in a poor condition.

Also, Tanya Roberts’s partner has explained how the actor’s death came to be wrongly announced by her publicist. On Monday, 4th of January, a press release was sent out to media organisations saying that the former Bond girl had died aged 65 in hospital after collapsing on Christmas Eve.

However, late on Monday, the 4th of January, evening, TMZ reported that her husband Lance O’Brien had received a call from doctors saying that Roberts was still alive.

O’Brien explained that the miscommunication had occurred after “blubbering” to Roberts’s representative over the phone about an “end of life” visit with her in the hospital. He said:

He goes, ‘What happened?’ And I say, ‘I just said goodbye to Tanya, and I got to see her beautiful eyes one last time.’ And after that, I’m just blubbering. The next thing I know, TMZ, OMG, is on my cell phone.

O’Brien says that doctors have since taken Roberts off life support and have told him that there’s “no chance” she’ll make it. He said: For all intents and purposes, she was gone. She’s been out of it for the last three days.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum, Tanya had a career modelling and appearing in television adverts before turning to film acting in 1975 with the horror film Forced Entry.