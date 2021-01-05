EntertainmentInternational News

Tanya Roberts publicist retracts report that said actor had died

Contrary to statements from her own representatives, on Monday, 4 January, former Bond girl and 70s show actress Tanya Roberts is still alive, Metro reports.

It was reported that Roberts died Sunday at the age of 65, Roberts’ manager Tarri Markel, initially confirmed the report but later said he had been mistakenly told Roberts died by her domestic partner, Lance O’Brien.

The star was hospitalized and put on a ventilator after collapsing at her home on christmas eve, but reports have it that the actress is still holding on at the hospital, though the situation is very grim. While her condition is not COVID-19 related, a cause is not being disclosed at this time.

Born Victoria Leigh Blum in 1955, Roberts grew up in New York before moving to Hollywood in 1977 in search of fame.

Roberts starred as Stacey Sutton in the 1985 James Bond film ‘A View to Kill’ opposite Roger Moore, she had roles in films like Sins of Desire, Legal Tender, Sheena, The Beastmaster, Almost Pregnant, Tourist Trapand many more.

Some viewers might know Roberts best from The 70s Show, where she portrayed Donna Pinciotti’s sweet-but-dim mother Midge for 81 episodes. She also starred in Charlie’s Angels in the 80s and acted in Fantasy Island, Hot Line, The Blues Brothers Animated Series, and Eve. Her last role was playing Elle in the series Barbershop in 2005.

 

