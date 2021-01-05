Contrary to statements from her own representatives, on Monday, 4 January, former Bond girl and 70s show actress Tanya Roberts is still alive, Metro reports.

It was reported that Roberts died Sunday at the age of 65, Roberts’ manager Tarri Markel, initially confirmed the report but later said he had been mistakenly told Roberts died by her domestic partner, Lance O’Brien.

The star was hospitalized and put on a ventilator after collapsing at her home on christmas eve, but reports have it that the actress is still holding on at the hospital, though the situation is very grim. While her condition is not COVID-19 related, a cause is not being disclosed at this time. Born Victoria Leigh Blum in 1955, Roberts grew up in New York before moving to Hollywood in 1977 in search of fame.

Roberts starred as Stacey Sutton in the 1985 James Bond film ‘A View to Kill’ opposite Roger Moore, she had roles in films like Sins of Desire, Legal Tender, Sheena, The Beastmaster, Almost Pregnant, Tourist Trap, and many more.