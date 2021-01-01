MWANZA regional authorities have asked residents to get ready to grab a rare opportunity that is beckoning in the region, that involves selling of bush meat.

Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Mr Emmanuel Tutuba hinted on the rare opportunity this week, during which he asked butchery owners to exploit the opportunity.

According to the regional leader, plans are underway to open doors for bush meat sale, saying given the fact that people like wild meat, it will be well received.

“Wild meat has reliable markets almost across the world. It is our chance now as a country to invite people from all corners of the world to come to Tanzania and enjoy this rare meat, including establishing investments,” he said.

He said Tanzania welcomes investors from across the world because the business environment, which is supported by legal framework, is attractive.

He stressed that the Regional Commissioner’s office will be ready to provide any support to traders with interest to engage in bush meat selling at both local and international levels.

“There is high demand of wild meat in various corners of the world. There will be sustainable supply of the meat following improvements in conservation efforts that went hand in hand with stepping up security in national parks and reserves,” he said.

The regional leader said it was imperative for Tanzanians to benefit from their natural resources.

Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox

The Region Wildlife Officer, Mr Laurent Yohana said that the set prices for wild animals are cheap to make the business sustainable.

Whole sale costs for buffalo will be 100,000/- , bushbuck 40,000/-, bush pig 40,000/-, dikdik 10,000/-, eland 150,000/-, gazelle grants 40,000/- and Thomsons gazelle 25,000/- .

Lake Zone Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) Coordinator, Mr Mohamed Mpita, commented that wildlife hunting will be conducted by only authorized persons, as per laws directives.

Among the areas for wild animals hunting include Kitwai in Manyara Region, Southern Kilwa (Lindi), Kisarawe (Coastal) and Ugalla Niens Game Controlled Area (Katavi).

Others are Simbanguru Igwemadete (Singida), Ipemba Mbezi open area (Tabora), Talamai open area (Arusha) as well as Matundu Forest Reserve (Iringa).

Chairman of the Association of Butcher Owners in the region, Mr Joshua Machage expressed his gratitude to the government, saying the new business will especially benefit ordinary people who have been failing to purchase livestock meat.

Cheap availability of wild meat will automatically lead into decrease of cattle meat price, which is 7,000/- per kilogramme, which is unaffordable to many Tanzanians.