Dar es Salaam — One day after the heroics that saw them qualify for the CAF Champions’ League group stage, defending champions Simba have parted ways with Belgian tactician Sven Vandenbroeck, the club has announced.

According to reports Sven has already left the country with the club confirming that his assistant Selemani Matola will take over the reins at Msimbazi on a temporary basis until his successor is named.

“The board of directors of Simba Sports Club announces to its members and fans that we have parted ways with our head coach Sven Vandenbroeck by mutual consent.

Simba Sports Club thanks Coach Sven for the success achieved during his time with the club, where we won the Tanzania Premier League, The FA Cup, the Community shield and qualified for The CAF Champions’ League group stage,” the club wrote in a statement.

The statement further added: We recognize that Sven will always be part of the Simba Family. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

The 42-year-old Sven was appointed Simba’s head coach in December 2019 taking over a position which had been left vacant by fellow Belgian Patrick Aussems