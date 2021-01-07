Taylor Swift

Multiple Grammy award-winning songstress Taylor Swift has blessed her fans with two new deluxe songs from her “Evermore” album.

The songstress released the two songs “Right Where You Left Me” and “It’s Time To Go” on January 7.

Known for scathing lyrics that are usually directed at her frenemies, Taylor Swift fans are convinced that one of the songs takes a swipe at her ex-BFF Karlie Kloss and ex-boss Scott Borchetta.

“It’s Time To Go” is about knowing when it’s time to leave someone or something behind — whether it’s a lover, a friend, a job, etc. The song features tales of divorce and losing out on a dream career to someone less deserving, which Taylor clearly drew on outside inspiration for. But the lyrics about losing a friend seem to address Taylor’s apparent fallout with model Karlie Kloss.

“When the words of a sister, come back in whispers, that prove she was not, in fact, what she seemed,” Taylor sings in the first verse. “Not a twin from your dreams, she’s a crook who was caught.”

Kloss is being managed by Taylor’s nemesis, Scooter Braun.

Swift style, the singer has never confirmed that she is no longer friends with Kloss but fans pieced it together since the last time the two former besties were pictured together was in 2018.

Plus, Kloss noticeably did not speak out in defense of Taylor when she feuded with Scooter after he purchased the rights to her masters in 2019.

Kloss who is a model spoke about the pair’s rumored ‘feud’ on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in March 2019.

“Taylor is incredible and I feel really lucky to call her a friend,” Karlie said at the time.

She also assured fans that she and Taylor were “still friends” during her 73 Questions segment with Vogue in Oct. 2018.

Meanwhile, “It’s Time To Go” also appears to have lyrics that call out Taylor’s former label head, Scott Borchetta.

Scott runs Big Machine Records, which Taylor signed to when she was just a teenager. However, she left the label in 2018 when Scott would not allow her to earn the rights to the masters of her first six albums without recording six new albums on the label first. Instead, he allowed Scooter to purchase the masters for $300 million, an option Taylor did not have.

“Fifteen years, fifteen million tears, begging til my knees bled,” Taylor sings. “I gave it my all, he gave me nothing at all, then wondered why I left. Now he sits on his throne, in his palace of bones, praying to his greed. He’s got my past, frozen behind glass, but I’ve got me.”

Taylor has neither denied nor confirmed who are lyrics are about.