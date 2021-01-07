Officers of the Kwara state Police Command, on Wednesday, paraded a 24year-old teacher identified as Medinat Ibrahim for conspiring with her sister and one Lekan to stage her kidnap.

According to the suspect, the crime was committed to raise money to settle a debt she incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Medinat who is said to come from a polygamous home was paraded alongside two other suspects, identifed as Amudalat Wahab (30) and Hammed Lekan (28).

She said she was prompted to stage her own kidnap following the termination of her monthly salary due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She added that she was always maltreated by her stepmother who has also created a strain in her relationship with her father.

The teacher said:

“I teach in a private school where I was paid N15,000. We organised a monthly contribution which I collected and invested in a business, but when COVID-19 broke out, our salary was stopped, I could no longer continue with the contribution.

“Those who were in the group continued to mount pressure on me to pay up my own contribution and there is nowhere that I could get the money. So I decided to go and hide in my sister’s place and I told someone to call my father on the phone that I was kidnapped and demanded a ransom of N250,000 which was paid to my friend’s account.

The state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Bagega, said Medinat conspired with her elder sister, Amudalat Wahab, and one Hammed Lekan to arrange her kidnap.

The CP said a bank account, belonging to one Hammed Lekan, was used to cash the N250,000.

