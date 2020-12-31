By Kingsley Alumona

Sir: Early in November 2020 when I interviewed the Special Adviser to the Abia State Governor on Teens Matters, Chinemenma Umeseaka, I asked her what her greatest moments on the job were. She mentioned three. But the one with utmost importance was her establishment of the One-Day Governor of Abia State programme, an annual contest by teenagers to become the governor of the state just for one day.

Umeseaka’s love for teenagers and their welfare is motivated by her formative and teenage experiences, which she told me she would not allow any teenager to experience – hence her dedication to teen coaching and development since 2012. For years now, she has been hosting radio and television programmes for teenagers, and publishing a teen magazine. She also told me the governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has tremendous interest in teenagers’ welfare. “He always talks about how his teen years were significant to who he is today,” she said.

Since 2017, Abia State has recorded the emergence of three one-day governors. To emerge as the one-day governor is not an easy undertaking. For the contest, series of tests, quizzes, brain teasers, oral presentations and current affairs on Abia issues are conducted across zonal and state levels through the office of the special adviser on teens matters. The last edition of the contest was won by 17-year-old Nicholas Ogunji, who recently graduated from Adventist Technical Secondary School, Ebem Ohafia in Abia State. On December 17, 2020, Ogunji was officially inaugurated as the first male and third one-day governor of his state, alongside Emmanuel Chibuike as deputy governor, Fransisca Obijeme as secretary to the state government (SSG), and 17 others as commissioners.

In the course of his one-day administration, Ogunji chaired a state executive council (SEC) meeting, visited a correctional centre at Afaraukwu, where he freed some inmates, plus other things that impacted the lives of Abia people. Filled with joy, he stated that it was a great honour and privilege for him to run the affairs of his state for one day, adding: “Though I didn’t do much, I knew fully well that I could make important decisions and they would be carried out.”

Ogunji noted that the opportunity had kindled his ambition to lead the state in the future for a four-year tenure as an elected governor. For now, however, he said he would focus on his engineering aspirations. He also said he would study civil engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) in Imo State; and that in ten years, he sees himself as a successful, well-known engineer, investor and businessman.

In a comment on Twitter, Governor Ikpeazu said the one-day governorship project was “a way of introducing our youth to leadership early, prepare them for the challenges and prospects of democratic governance and also serve as inspiration to others.”

On his part, Ogunji described Governor Ikpeazu as a good man, saying his motive for the one-day governorship project was to encourage students to do more academically. On the major lessons his one-day administration taught him, he stressed that leadership is not an easy task, that leaders suffer in the process of leading others. He also said he had learnt to be more careful because people, especially teenagers, would view him as a role model.

Kingsley Alumona,

Ibadan