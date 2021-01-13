Telegram has reported a mass of new users over the past 72 hours, the surge in downloads comes after WhatsApp, which boasts of over two billion users, introduced controversial changes to its privacy conditions that will allow it to share more data with its parent company Facebook.

Telegram has now crossed 500 million active monthly users, with 25 million joining in the last 72 hours. Telegram founder Pavel Durov recently confirmed the fact on his personal Telegram channel (@Durov).

WhatsApp’s new terms sparked criticism as users outside Europe who do not accept the new conditions before February 8 will be cut off from the messaging app.

Telegram is a popular social media platform in a number of countries, particularly in the former Soviet Union and Iran, and is used both for private communications and sharing information and news.

Telegram had always been a growing app among plenty of competitors, its open-source and feature-packed nature has helped the app gather a number of users over the years since it was launched in August 2013.

Durov also shared the demographics of Telegram’s recently joined users. “These new users came from across the globe 38% from Asia, 27% from Europe, 21% from Latin America and 8% from MENA, he added in his post.

Durov, who has frequently criticised WhatsApp’s approach to user privacy in the past, wrote on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, 12 January, that the latest surge in new users was the most significant in the company’s seven-year history.

“People no longer want to exchange their privacy for free services, they no longer want to be held hostage by tech monopolies that seem to think they can get away with anything as long as their apps have a critical mass of users, he wrote.

