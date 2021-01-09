Ten babies have died after fire broke out at a hospital in Maharashtra on Saturday, 9 January. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and called the incident a heart-wrenching tragedy.

Seventeen babies were admitted at the special newborn care unit (SNCU) of the four-storeyed hospital in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district, about 900 km from the state capital Mumbai. Seven of them who were admitted to the inborn ward of the unit were rescued but those in the outbound ward couldn’t be rushed out in time.

In a tweet, PM Modi wrote: “Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives. My thoughts are with all the bereaved families and I hope the injured recover as early as possible.

According to reports, all of those who died were aged between a few days and three months, nurses on duty first noticed smoke coming out from the neonatal care unit and raised alarm.

“Our staff extinguished the fire as soon as they could but the smoke led to the babies suffocating, while the cause of the fire is yet to be confirmed, a short circuit is believed to have set off the blaze, patients admitted to other wards were shifted safely, district civil surgeon Pramod Khandate said.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray spoke to health minister Rajesh Tope, and he has also ordered a probe into the incident.

“The chief minister has ordered a probe in the entire incident, he spoke to the district collector and police superintendent and asked them to probe the fire, his office said in a statement.

“As I have been told, a short circuit caused the fire, the staff nurses, ward boys saved seven babies. Seven newborns died due to suffocation, and three others died due to the blaze, the families have been given bodies without a postmortem, health minister Rajesh Tope said

Whoever is at fault will be punished, we will take all the precautions needed to prevent such incidents in future, Mr Tope added.

According to NDTV, the state government has also announced a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh.

