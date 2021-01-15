By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

There was pandemonium as unknown gunmen invaded Ogila-ama community in Opuama Kingdom in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Although no life was reportedly lost, it was gathered that the gunmen who invaded the community in three boats shot sporadically for over three hours and destroyed properties belonging to the indigenes of the community during the attack.

Confirming the incident, a native of the community, Pastor Lorhi-bolouikie Ogoro, narrated that he received a telephone call from his sister and others in the community informing him of the attack.

He said: “I received a phone call this morning from my sisters and kinsmen that some gunmen attack our community in the early hours of today, I was told that they came in three boats and were shooting sporadically before gaining entrance to the community where they cause damage to properties of indigenes.

“We are appealing to the State government to come to our rescue and bring the situation under control.”

Spokesperson of the Bayelsa State Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat said the state Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli, has dispatched detectives to ascertain what happened in the community.

The attack on Ogila-ama Community is coming barely a few weeks after Peremabiri Community also in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area was attacked by gunmen.

Vanguard News Nigeria