Tension has engulfed Otonyasere community in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State after gunmen invaded a checkpoint, killing a soldier and a policeman on duty.

It was gathered that the assailants emerged from Otonyasere River in a speed boat and opened fire on the army officers who were manning the entrance of the community, near the river.

As at press time, the intension of the gunmen is sketchy, however, several sources in the community disclosed that they were on a kidnap mission, but needed to disarm the army at the checkpoint before executing their mission.

The checkpoint, according to residents, is the only entry and exit point through the river.

It was gathered that some security operatives attached to a hotel in the community, who got a distress call and rushed to the scene, forcing the gunmen to retreat through the riverside.

The crossfire between the two parties led to the killing of the policeman, a development that has led to the build-up of tension as hundreds of military personnel from 19 Battalion, Nigerian Army, Koko, have been reportedly deployed to the town to halt further criminality.

The death of the soldier was confirmed to Nigerian Tribune by a security personnel who wanted his identity masked.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the killing of a soldier and a policeman on Monday, adding that investigations were ongoing to arrest the assailants.

