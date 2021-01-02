It was a party like no other in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital recently, as recording artiste and performer, Terry Alexandar Ejeh, better known in the entertainment industry as Terry Apala; Oluwagbemiga Babalola, aka Bigiano, Airboy Rado and Mayordona thrilled fans and guests at the 2020 Elite Vibez Awards (EVA).

Hosted by the duo of Habibat Jinadu, better known as Omojinad and Sobi FM OAP, Wande, the award, which was instituted in 2010, celebrated outstanding individuals and youths from different spheres of life. Tamirah hosted the red carpet.

According to the organisers, the awards are to celebrate, connect, motivate and empower more youths. Winners include, Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, who was honoured with ‘Man of the Year’ award. Others who were given award include, Senator Sodiq Umar, Ambassador Yayaha Seriki, Teslim Balogun, and Quawiy Olododo – the young technical adviser to Kwara State Governor on Agriculture, for their outstanding performance during the COVID-19 pandemic that hit the society unannounced.

Guests, mainly youths went wild when the self-acclaimed King of Apala New Skool – Terry Apala came on stage for his performance. He thrilled the audience with his repertoire of songs, from Champagne Shower to Omidan, Shape You, Mo Popular, Social Media, Joosi, Bad Girl (a collaboration with BBNaija star, Bisola Aiyeola), Baca, Apala wifi and No Sege.

