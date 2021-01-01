Remilekun Oladokun

THE Nation management and staff members marked the end of 2020 with thanksgiving.

They were full of gratitude to God for seeing them and the 14-yer-old newspaper through a torturous year.

It was a year which COVID-19 dealt a devastating blow to our editorial and commercial operations.

At the height of the #EndSARS protests, arsonists set our Lagos headquarters ablaze, burning vehicles and causing significant damage to property and equipment.

Weekend Editor, Festus Eriye, noted the newspaper’s resilience.

The Nation ended the year by winning the prestigious Newspaper of the Year at both the Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) and the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA).

Eriye said it was a testimony of God’s favour.

He said: “This is the first time the paper will be winning the DAME and NMMA awards as the Newspaper of the Year since its establishment 14 years ago.

“It was also unprecedented that we had 38 nominations and won 14 of them at the NMMA.

“Hoodlums attacked us during the #EndSARS protest and torched the building but, here we are today, still waxing strong.

“COVID-19 also threatened our existence, but we thank God that despite everything the enemies planned, the company is still standing firm.”

The Editor, Adeniyi Adesina, who won the DAME Editor of the Year, appreciated members of staff for their dedication and commitment to duty, especially during the pandemic.

He said the company looks forward to a better 2021.

Executive Director (Finance and Administration) Sunday Adeleke also praised the workers for their hard work.

He said 2020 began on a bright note with the company’s numerous welfare plans for workers, but lamented that it all became a matter of survival following the pandemic.

Adeleke, however, assured the workers that 2021 would herald bigger and better things.

Retiring General Manager (Training and Development) Soji Omotunde, who spoke on ‘Believing God’, urged staff members to believe in the Almighty despite the odds.

According to him, everyone should trust God because he alone can do all things.

The management and staff thanked Mr Omotunde for his dedication and service and wished him success in retirement.

Managing Director, Victor Ifijeh, especially appreciated God for protecting every member of staff during the pandemic and the attack.

He said God blessed the company with the best crop of journalists in the country, which is evident in the newspaper’s awards and global recognition.

He said: “We can do nothing if the Lord is not with us. We appreciate God for everything He has done in our lives in the last 14 years. It is God who has made everything possible.”

The Nation and its journalists showed class by winning 22 honours from 51 nominations at various local and international award events organised to recognise media excellence in 2020.