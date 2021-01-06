The Weeknd Uses Botox Prosthetics In New Music Video

The Weeknd has turned a few heads by using Botox prosthetics in his new music video for ‘Save Your Tears’. Pictures from the video surfaced on social media on Tuesday night and it has generated different reactions from people.

The 30-year-old looks completely transformed in the video, in which he wears a red suit and forces an audience member to press a gun against his head.

The Canadian eventually pulls the trigger and confetti comes out, what spiked the interest of many however is his swollen face.

It turns out this is the work of Prosthetic Renaissance, who took credit for the ‘weird plastic surgery make up’ on Instagram. The studio also shared photos of the moulds and sculptures that were used to create the look.

In August last year, the R&B artist prompted concern from some fans when he took to the stage with an apparently bloodied face during the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.

Two months later, The Weeknd, real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, appeared at the American Music Award ceremony in November wearing bandages on his face.

Now, it appears that the two instances were a setup for his latest music video, which dropped on Tuesday (5 January).

The video for “Save Your Tears” sees the musician wearing the same red suit jacket worn at his last two public appearances.

Some fans compared the Grammy-winner’s look to “Handsome Squidward”, an online joke lifted from an episode of SpongeBob SquarePants in which the octopus character becomes unexpectedly and excessively chiselled when a door is slammed in his face.

Recently, The Weeknd called out the Grammy Awards after the pop star walked away with zero nominations despite having multiple hits this year.